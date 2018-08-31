YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A 21-year-old woman was killed after she lost control of her car and hit a tree, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred around 2:05 a.m. in the 5000 block of Rochambeau Drive.

Kaitlynn Ann Lanning, of Williamsburg, was driving a 2001 Acura TL westbound on Rochambeau Drive, when she lost control and hit a tree, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Lanning was not wearing her seat belt and speed was a contributing factor, Anaya said.

Notification has been made to family members.

