Kweanna Daniels was in the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle, according to police. She died at the hospital.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Centerville Road. That's in the Fox Run area.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Kweanna Daniels was in the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center where she died.