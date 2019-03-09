WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The second annual Coddiwomple Local Music Festival will take over Williamsburg this weekend.

The music festival will be Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dewitt Wallace Decorative Art Museum.

Coddiwomple 2019 showcases all original music from 11 different songwriters, duos, and full bands on two stages.

The current lineup includes: Hoot & Annie, Nathan Lienard, Kari Velandria, Jonny Cardigan, Matt Thomas, The Fillmore Duo, Troy Breslow & The Company Band, The Peculiars, The Jason Cale Band, In Layman Terms, and ROEBUCK.

Tickets and more information are available at doyoucoddiwomple.com.