5 Injured, 67 displaced following motel fire on Capitol Landing Road in Williamsburg

Williamsburg firefighters said 67 people were displaced after a motel caught on fire in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road, Saturday morning.

The City of Williamsburg Fire Department said it along with the James City County Fire Department and York County Fire and Life Safety were sent to a fire in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road on Saturday, March 20 just before 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they had the fire out by 8:50 a.m., but about 10% of the building was affected by the flames.

There were about 27 fire crews that responded to the incident on the scene.

Five people were injured and have been treated in the hospital, two adults were taken by helicopter to local hospitals. One child was taken to the hospital by ground.

There were 67 residents inside of the motel prior to being evacuated due to the fire. They have been temporarily relocated, with support from Williamsburg Human Services and Code Compliance departments.