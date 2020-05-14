About 200 city workers tested for COVID-19 as Williamsburg prepares for Phase One reopening

The mandatory test was given to 199 city employees at no cost. An additional 154 workers opted to also take the serological test that detects COVID-19 antibodies.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The City of Williamsburg tested about 200 workers in an effort to prepare for Phase One of reopening on Friday.

In a news release, City Manager Andrew Trivette said the screenings were important in the city's strategy to protect its workers.

Screeners from the Virginia National Guard tested city staff at the Williamsburg Community Building on Thursday morning.

If a worker tests positive they will be notified by the Virginia Department of Health. Employees are asked to notify their supervisor if they test positive.

Staffers who test positive will be placed on two weeks of paid leave to recover.

Williamsburg has 42 confirmed cases and 3 COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.