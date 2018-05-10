Colonial Williamsburg and Alewerks are teaming up to brew colonial-era beers.
Both are recreating beers using the 18th-century brewing process.
Frank Clark, master of Historic Foodways for Colonial Williamsburg, is participating along with Geoff Logan, Alewerks Brewing Company Brewmaster.
There are three beers they're collaborating on:
- Wetherburn's Tavern Bristol Ale (fall seasonal)
- Old Stitch (year-round)
- Dear Old Mum (year-round)
