Colonial Williamsburg and Alewerks are teaming up to brew colonial-era beers.

Both are recreating beers using the 18th-century brewing process.

Frank Clark, master of Historic Foodways for Colonial Williamsburg, is participating along with Geoff Logan, Alewerks Brewing Company Brewmaster.

There are three beers they're collaborating on:

Wetherburn's Tavern Bristol Ale (fall seasonal)

Old Stitch (year-round)

Dear Old Mum (year-round)

