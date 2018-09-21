WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — The nonprofit Here for the Girls will hold its 12th Annual Pink Carpet Gala on Sept. 29.

The gala will unveil A Calendar to Live By 2019, which features breast cancer survivors and their stories.

The event — emceed by 13News Now anchor Ashley Smith — is at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 50 Kingsmill Road.

The organization aims to improve the lives of young women affected by breast cancer through support that’s "not-your-typical," according to its website.

Tickets for the event are $95 per person. VIP, youth, child, and other ticket levels are available.

Proceeds from the gala will go to the nonprofit. Tickets can be purchased on the Here for the Girls website or by calling Amanda Capozzi at 757-645-2649, extension 7.

