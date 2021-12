The scene is located in a home on Wellington Drive.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released a statement that there is an active barricade situation in Williamsburg in a home on Wellington Drive.

If you live in this area, police are urging you to stay indoors while they work to resolve the situation. The person who is barricading is armed.

URGENT! STAY INSIDE!



We have an armed barricaded person in a home on Wellington Drive in the Williamburg area. If you live in this area we need everyone to stay inside! pic.twitter.com/nZjjxti0LL — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (@YorkPoquosonSO) December 5, 2021