Avalon Center to expand transitional housing for domestic violence survivors

The Avalon Center received a $475,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice over the next three years to expand its transitional housing program.

A nonprofit that helps women recover from domestic violence just got some money to expand operations.

"Leaving can be the most dangerous decision they can make," said Leslie Jingluski, the community engagement coordinator for the Avalon Center.

The center is working to make the decision easier and safer for families. Just last year, they got a safe house in Gloucester. They offered it to a family fleeing violence.

"It worked," she said. "It was a different concept than we've done in the past, and we were tickled to death with the outcome of that situation."

It jumpstarted the Next Step program, which offers transitional housing for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors. Survivors can live there anywhere between six months and two years.

More money on the way will help the center open two more safe houses in the Williamsburg area. The organization received a $475,000 grant from the Department of Justice, to be used over the next three years.

"Families with children have a little bit higher barriers when they're looking for affordable housing," Jingluski said. "So, I think those safe houses are really going to focus on survivors with children."

It could help up to about 100 people in the area, but Jingluski said it's more than just housing. She said additional funds will help survivors with rental assistance and other resources.

The center also plans to partner with Virginia Career Works for job training.