WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is living up to its namesake.

The theme park revealed its plans for "Bier Fest." It will feature more than 100 beers every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from August 17 through September 3. Beer bars throughout the park will offer guests unique draft and bottled beers from around the world, almost half of which come from Virginia breweries.

See Also: Busch Gardens joins movement to ban plastic straws

Some of the local craft breweries include:

Alewerks Brewing Company (Williamsburg)

Coelacanth Brewing Company (Norfolk)

Commonwealth Brewing Company (Virginia Beach)

O'Connor Brewing Company (Norfolk)

Smartmouth Brewing Company (Norfolk)

St. George Brewing Company (Hampton)

Traditions Brewing Company (Newport News)

Virginia Beer Company (Williamsburg)

Wasserhund Brewing Company (Virginia Beach)

Beyond Virginia, some breweries include Dogfish Head Brewery, Goose Island Beer Company, Kona Brewing, Duck-Rabbit Brewery, SweetWater Brewing and more.

And it wouldn't be a Bier Fest without some authentic German food! This year's menu includes roasted turkey legs, beer-battered bratwurst, and a giant pretzel with bacon salt, known as a "Riesenbrezel."

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but food and drinks are sold separately.

More information and tickets available on Busch Gardens’ website.

© 2018 WVEC