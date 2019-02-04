JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Boaters in James City County said signs are missing in Sandy Bay-- signs that warn them about shoals, or sandbars, in the water. Boaters are expressing their concerns.

John Carnifax is the director of Parks and Recreation for James City County. He said the Coast Guard removed the buoys from the bay last year. Carnifax said about a dozen people reached out to county leaders asking for some sort of warning signs.

County leaders said they can't put signs out in the bay because the bay is not their responsibility, the Coast Guard and Department of Game and Inland Fisheries control the waters. Carnifax said their concern is liability.

Carnifax said they are working to see if other agencies can install signs in the water, but the Coast Guard and Game and Inland Fisheries would need to approve.

Carnifax said in the meantime, county leaders are considering providing information at the marina to make sure boaters are aware.

“We are concerned about boater safety and we want to provide info to help them,” Carnifax said.