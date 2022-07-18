Bodies to be exhumed at former church site in Colonial Williamsburg

Free and enslaved African Americans formed the First Baptist Church in 1776. A vigil service will be held today at 10 a.m. as history is revealed.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Descendants of one of the oldest known Black churches in America will witness the uncovering of important history on July 18.

Beginning at 10 a.m., a prayer and vigil service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg to remember the lives of those who were temporarily lost in history but have since been discovered.

Free and enslaved African Americans formed the church in 1776.

For the last 18 months, archaeologists have been digging near the intersection of Nassau and Francis streets, to uncover what history they can find.

Last year, they found over 20 gravesites under the church's parking lot, which was the original site of the building.

Once excavated, the bodies will be taken for DNA testing, in the hopes of connecting the deceased to their living ancestors today.