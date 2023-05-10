'Run for the Hills' Fun Run in Williamsburg to raise money for young women with breast cancer

The 14th annual "Run for the Hills" is being hosted by Here for the Girls this Saturday. It will feature a health expo with a screening and prevention village.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg "Run for the Hills" 5k and 1-mile run is raising funds for young women affected by breast cancer.

This is the 14th annual Run for the Hills. This year it's being hosted by the Colonial Road Runners and the Here for the Girls nonprofit organization this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Legacy Hall at 4301 New Town Avenue.

Here For the Girls' mission is to improve the lives of young women affected by breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making it a great month to donate time or money to those in the community suffering from breast cancer.

Run For the Hills will feature a health expo with a screening and prevention village starting at 8 a.m. followed by a 1k Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. and then a 5k Fun Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m.

The expo will remain open throughout the event and the race will be followed by awards and refreshments at Sullivan Square.