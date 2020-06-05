Busch Gardens extends, upgrades existing memberships

Busch Gardens was supposed to open for the season in March, but it never did due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — There's some good news for people who have memberships and annual passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The park is extending both so you won't miss out on the time that it's been closed because of COVID-19.

Busch Gardens was supposed to open for the season in March, but it never did due to the pandemic.

We still don't know when it will be able to open, but the membership and pass extensions will be for at least the length of the closure.

The park also is giving free membership-tier upgrades to all active members for the rest of the year.