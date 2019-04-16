WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's official, the newest ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg has an opening date.

In a tormenting Facebook video, it was announced the Screamin' Swing, called Finnegan's Flyer, will open on May 3.

Finnegan's Flyer is an extreme swing that will be located in Busch Gardens Ireland village adjacent the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster. The ride features two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders that fly progressively higher with each swing.

On Friday, Busch Gardens was testing the new ride over the cliffs of Killarney.

Water Country USA is also expecting to open a new ride this season, Cutback Water Coaster. It will be Virginia's first hybrid water coaster and the only RocketBLAST® coaster on the East Coast. The water slide will merge with unique technologies – a water jet propulsion system and exhilarating saucer feature. With the RocketBlast technology, Cutback will drive bigger boats, at higher speeds, and move riders up longer, steeper inclines.

