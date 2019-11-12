WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens' Christmas Town is in full swing, and the park recently added an extra festive touch to the top of its newest roller coaster.

A Christmas tree has been placed on the very top of Pantheon! The tree even lights up for visitors at night.

Pantheon is still being built, and you can see how its construction is progressing over in the Festa Italia section of the park. When completed, it's expected to be the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in the world, topping out at speeds of 73 miles per hour.

RELATED: First look at cars to be used for new Busch Gardens 'Pantheon' roller coaster

Busch Gardens' sister park over in Tampa also put a Christmas tree atop its own brand new roller coaster, Iron Gwazi.

RELATED: Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Christmas Town to light up the holidays

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Christmas Town is open on most days through January 5. For more information about Christmas Town and operating days click here.

Both Pantheon and Iron Gwazi are set to open in 2020.

RELATED: 10 years later: Remembering the Big Bad Wolf at Busch Gardens

As we look forward to Pantheon's completion and opening next year, we've also looked back and dug into the 13News Now archives, compiling a series of news reports showing the evolution of Busch Gardens' Italy section, from its first creation nearly 40 years ago to the thrilling addition of Tempesto in 2015: