The Pantheon roller coaster construction site at Busch Gardens hasn’t looked much like a roller coaster the past few months.

The open space destined for the new coaster has been busy with trucks and equipment as crews poured concrete and moved dirt.

Now, photos released by Busch Gardens on its public relations Twitter account show some completed concrete footers — and another newer, shinier addition to the work site.

Pantheon’s yellow track has arrived.

“Look what just arrived … Busch Gardens’ Pantheon roller coaster is definitely on track. 2020 is going to be great and we can’t wait for the first ride,” Busch Gardens wrote in the tweet, which also promised there is “more to come.”

Pantheon has a theme based around Roman gods and is set to open in Spring 2020, the park has said.

It will be North America’s largest multi-launch coaster.

The yellow-tracked coaster will be in the Festa Italia village and reach speeds up to 72.5 mph and have two inversions, a 95-degree drop, heights up to 180 feet and four launches.

The track will be 3,328 feet long, and the ride will last two minutes.