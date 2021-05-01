Busch Gardens reopens during pandemic with new rides, limited-capacity special events

The Williamsburg theme park is opening sooner than it ever has before, despite the pandemic and guests will be required to get temperature checks in order to enter.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "Fun is always in season" according to one theme park in VA, and they are proving it by reopening early this year with new rules in place to keep park-goers safe from COVID-19.

Busch Gardens announced that it is opening the park to guests starting on Jan. 15, for its limited capacity 'Winter Weekends.' This will be offered from Fri.-Sun. until Jan. 24 for guests to select a day or evening slot to choose from.

While Winter Weekends kicks off the fun, the park will also feature other new outdoor events for guests to enjoy including Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations. The events will run from January through early March.

For those who also like to get on rides, the wait is over. Park officials said the new Pantheon ride -- the world's fastest multi-launch coaster -- is going to finally be open.

The park will be following strict safety protocols, that align with VA's phase 3 regulations for COVID-19. Busch Gardens said it will have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, and guests will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks.

All special events will be at an extremely limited capacity and social distancing rules will be in place.