Busch Gardens Williamsburg closed Friday as Hampton Roads readies for Ian's impact

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expecting to bring a stormy start to the weekend for Hampton Roads, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing for a day as a precaution.

The theme park said it will be closed Friday, September 30. All date-intended tickets will automatically be extended through October 31, 2022.

At this time, Busch Gardens plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, but the park asks visitors to keep an eye on its social media for any updates.