Busch Gardens to open preview center ahead of new DarKoaster ride's opening

The limited-time exhibit will give a behind-the-scenes look at DarKoaster's creation ahead of the roller coaster's opening later this year.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Excitement is building for Busch Gardens Williamsburg's latest attraction, and the theme park is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming DarKoaster ride later this month.

Busch Gardens said "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be North America's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens later this year, with more than 2,400 feet of track and four launches.

Beginning on Saturday, February 18, a DarKoaster Preview Center will offer a walkthrough experience through part of the ride's outdoor queue.

The limited-time exhibit will give a behind-the-scenes look at DarKoaster's creation "from ideation to now, with in-depth insights into the design and theming components that bring the attraction to life," Busch Gardens said on social media.

The Preview Center will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

An exact opening date for DarKoaster has not been released at this time, but the park's website gives it a Spring 2023 time frame.

Meanwhile, Busch Gardens is open on select dates during February for its annual Mardi Gras event, which includes a new Mardi Street Party that the park describes as "an interactive street parade with ribbon dancers, stilt walkers, and Big Easy beats."

Also offered are more than 30 authentic Mardi Gras culinary delights, "ranging from Chicken and Andouille Gumbo, Shrimp Étouffée, Banana Fosters Cheesecake, the fan-favorite Crawfish Boil, and more."