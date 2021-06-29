Griffon roller coaster evacuated at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

All guests who were riding Griffon at the time were able to safely get off the coaster, with the help of the James City County Fire Department.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Fire Department helped over two dozen people safely get off a Busch Gardens Williamsburg roller coaster after the ride came to an unexpected stop on Tuesday evening.

A park spokesperson said 28 guests were on Griffon at the time. JCC fire and EMS crews were called in to safely evacuate the guests from the ride.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said his department was alerted to the incident around 7:20 p.m. He added that the evacuation went smoothly and no one was hurt.

Busch Gardens said in a statement to 13News Now:

This evening, the Griffon roller coaster stopped during the ride. Twenty eight guests were onboard. Consistent with our established safety protocols we worked with James City County Fire Department to safely evacuate all guests on the ride. We apologize for the guest inconvenience. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority.