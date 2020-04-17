Busch Gardens Williamsburg lights up blue to honor health care professionals, essential workers

Busch Gardens lit up in blue last night "to honor the healthcare and essential workers’ tireless efforts during these challenging times."

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg joined the "Light it Blue" movement on Thursday night and lit up its park blue to honor health care, first responders and essential workers.

The park shared a photo on its Twitter page of the park lit up in a beautiful blue hue.

"We are proud to join in the movement of keeping a blue light shining bright to honor the healthcare and essential workers’ tireless efforts during these challenging times," Busch Gardens said in the tweet.

"Thank you for everything you do."