For 32nd year in a row, Busch Gardens Williamsburg named 'Most Beautiful Park'

Author's Note: The above video is from the opening of Busch Gardens' newest rollercoaster, Pantheon, in March 2022.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg was named the "Most Beautiful Park" for the 32nd consecutive year by the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA).

NAPHA is a not-for-profit organization that brings together roller coaster enthusiasts from all walks of life. Every year, the organization holds a members survey, so enthusiasts can rank parks from all over the country.

According to NAPHA, the average member has been to more than 120 amusement parks and ridden about 315 coasters, making the yearly survey "highly regarded within the amusement park industry."

Not only was Busch Gardens Williamsburg named the "Most Beautiful Park," but it was also named the "Favorite Theme Park" by NAPHA.

We’re so proud to have been named the World's Most Beautiful Park for the 32nd consecutive year! To make the win even sweeter, we’re thrilled to also be tied for the #1 Favorite Theme Park by NAPHA 🏆



As @Drake once said, we goin' back to back 🎵 pic.twitter.com/E7g7EbNw4V — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) May 11, 2022