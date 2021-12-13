Busch Gardens Williamsburg shares POV video showing new roller coaster

The new coaster is set to open in March 2022, and features a 95-degree drop.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg has a new coaster on the way, scheduled to open in March 2022.

Ahead of its opening, the amusement park shared a video showing what it's like to ride the new coaster, the Pantheon.

The Pantheon is definitely going to make your stomach drop. It features a top speed of 73 mph, a 95-degree drop, four launches, five air-time hills, and two inversions.

The new roller coaster will open in the park's Festa Italia Village, becoming Busch Garden's eighth world-class roller coaster.

The Pantheon also has the honor of being the world's fastest multi-launch coaster.

If you want to be one of the first people to experience the Pantheon, Busch Gardens is offering its members the chance to ride the coaster before its official opening in March.

The park said more details on that are forthcoming.