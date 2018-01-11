Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering $20 tickets to Christmas Town now through Nov. 11.

The theme park said tickets are usually $54.

To take advantage of this deal, click here.

Christmas Town is a holiday tradition at the theme park that offers visitors the chance to see the largest Christmas light displays in North America.

Festive food and drink, holiday shopping and shows are also featured.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC