Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering free admission to US military veterans and their families

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering one complimentary admission per veteran and up to three guests through June 27.

Veterans can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off during the promotional period, according to the Busch Gardens website.

All veterans have to do to receive his or her complimentary single-day ticket is register before May 16 at the Busch Gardens website here.

Tickets are available online for a limited time and must be redeemed at the park by June 27, 2021. The veteran must be present with their 3 guests upon redemption at the park for visitation.