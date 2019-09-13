WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A previously-unseen artist’s rendering of Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s new roller coaster, Pantheon, gives a glimpse into what the ride could look like.

On Tuesday, Busch Gardens released the image on Twitter showing a yellowish track with a car full of riders streaking through the trees.

In the background, cloud-like Roman gods overlook the riders on the track.

The tweet reads “2020 is going to be MONUMENTAL.”

RELATED: Pantheon: Busch Gardens unveils new high-thrill roller coaster

Pantheon was unveiled July 30 as a record-breaking ride for North America.

The coaster will be located in the Festa Italia village and have 15 airtime hills, a 95-degree drop, two inversions and a top speed of 72.5 mph. It will have two trains with 20 riders per train.

The Intamin Worldwide-made coaster touts itself as North America’s fastest multi-launch coaster.

The ride’s special features, such as the drop and forward and backward launches, are themed after five Roman gods, including Pluto, Mercury, Neptune, Jupiter, and Minerva.

Launch speeds include:

Launch 1: 36 mph

Launch 2: 50 mph

Launch 2 (backward): 61 mph

Launch 3: 67 mph

The track will be 3,328 feet long and the ride will last two minutes.

RELATED: 10 years later: Remembering the Big Bad Wolf at Busch Gardens