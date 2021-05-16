Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated guests

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA park goers are no longer required to wear face coverings if they are fully vaccinated, following new CDC guidelines.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Amusement park goers could get a taste of their old normal after one park announced they will no longer require masks following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance for COVID-19 safety.

Busch Gardens announced that guests who are fully vaccinated can visit the theme park along with Water Country USA and don't have to wear a mask. These changes come as more Virginians continue to get their COVID-19 shots.

Park officials said guests who do not wish to wear a mask will not be required to provide proof of their vaccination, but they still need to follow the updated policy.

Employees of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA still have to continue wearing face masks, as part of the park policy. This is required in an effort to maintain the safety of the guests.