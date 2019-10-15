WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens is getting in the holiday spirit by decking the halls for its 36 days of Christmas Town.

The park transforms into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America celebrating the spirit of the season starting November 16 through January 5.

Park-goers will have the chance to gaze at over 10 million lights, ride the Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, visit Santa’s Workshop, and partake in festive food, drinks, and unique holiday shopping.

A few new surprises are coming in 2019, like an inspirational holiday music show and all-new Christmas tree maze, where guests will experience holiday traditions celebrated around the world.

“Christmas Town is one of our favorite times of the year when all of Busch Gardens transforms into a magical holiday landscape. With endless bright lights, magnificent shows, and thrilling new rides, our park is the place to be this holiday season,” said Jeff Thomas, interim park president for Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

Among the attractions and experiences at Christmas Town, guests will have a chance to deliver their wish lists to ole’ Saint Nick and dine with Mrs. Claus, enjoy musical performances from their favorite Sesame Street characters, snap photos with everyone’s favorite reindeer, Rudolph, and witness the spectacular returning yuletide shows, including Deck the Halls, and Scrooge No More! The show ‘Twas That Night will open on December 22.

Busch Gardens is open from 2 – 10 p.m. on most Christmas Town operating days and 12 – 10 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5. For more information about Christmas Town and operating days click here.

