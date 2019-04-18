WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — From George Washington to George W, the giant busts of 43 U.S. Presidents sit at Moss Side Farm outside Williamsburg. They are all that’s left of the old Presidents Park.

“When the park went under they asked me to remove the statues,” said Howard Hankins.

Hankins is the man responsible for saving the craniums of our most historic figures. The farm is opened a few times a month for guided walking tours.

“You know I get a Democrat out here and a Republican, I don’t see them fighting and flipping cars. We talk, and they bring up a lot of conversation,” said Hankins.

However, since Presidents Park closed around the same time Barack Obama was elected, he didn’t get a 20,000-pound bust, but he did get a regular sized one which was being kept in a storage trailer, up until this past weekend when it disappeared.

“I picked him up many times and carried him out for pictures,” said Hankins.

Hankins said it’s disappointing someone would run off with the 44th president’s head.

“I don’t know what somebody is going to do with it. I mean, what are you going to do? Set it on your mantle at home? I mean, everyone is going to know it’s not yours,” said Hankins.

Hankins hopes whoever took the bust just returns it, no questions asked.

“For right now, there will be no charges. I would hope you borrowed it for a school project. Bring it back. The people miss it. I’ve been getting a lot of calls about it,” said Haskins.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call 757-323-3791.