WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — This weekend is An Occasion for the Arts in Williamsburg. The annual arts and music festival is commemorating its 50th anniversary.

The festival takes place October 5 - 7, with the art show taking placing on the 6 and 7.

It includes a juried show of virtually all types of media, including drawing, glass, printmaking, jewelry, fiber, metal, photography with over 140 artists coming from all of the United States and Canada. There will also be live performances on two stages, and a popular food court with offerings by La Terrazza, Old City BBQ and Paul’s Deli/Green Leafe Cafe/College Deli.

An Occasion for the Arts is free and open to the public, except for events specifically noted as ticketed events. It takes place in Merchants Square in Colonial Williamsburg.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on its website.

© 2018 WVEC