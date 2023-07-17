Child dies after drowning at Greensprings Vacation Resort near Williamsburg

The drowning happened when the child was swimming at the resort's pool with family.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year-old child drowned at the Greensprings Vacation Resort near Williamsburg Saturday night, officials said.

A spokesperson for the James City County Police Department said the drowning happened around 9:30 p.m. when the child was swimming at the resort's pool with family.

At the time, a lifeguard wasn't on duty and people nearby quickly performed life-saving measures until emergency personnel got there, according to the spokesperson. Medics took the child to the Sentara Regional Medical Center, but hospital staff declared the child dead later in the evening.