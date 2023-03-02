City of Williamsburg seeks input on African American heritage trail

City leaders will hold input sessions to gather ideas for the 2-mile trail aiming to tell the story of Williamsburg's racial history

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new trail coming to Williamsburg will tell the history of African-Americans in the area, and city leaders want help making sure the full story comes to life.

The African-American Heritage Trail will be a two-mile, walkable path in the Downtown Williamsburg area.

In January, federal lawmakers passed legislation that included more than $350,000 for the initial phase of the project.

According to the City of Williamsburg, the first portion of the trail will go from Lafayette Street to Scotland Street.

This project is part of the city’s two-year plan. Leaders are working with the Descendant community and other members of the public to tell the story of Williamsburg’s racial history.

Starting this weekend, organizers are asking for public feedback on stories and sites to include on the trail.

There will be an in-person input session at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Quarterpath Recreation Center.

A virtual session will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. People who wish to attend the virtual session can register here.