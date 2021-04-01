City of Williamsburg switches back to teleworking

A virtual front desk will be set up in the Municipal Building if there's any business that you need to do in-person. The city will re-evaluate in three weeks.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — City workers in Williamsburg are going back home.

The city is switching back to teleworking -- at least when it's possible -- for the next three weeks, City Manager Andrew O. Trivette announced Monday.

This is how the city operated during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a virtual front desk set up in the Municipal Building if there's any business that you need to do in-person. It's located at 401 Lafayette Street.

"This operational change will allow positive cases associated with holiday festivities to be identified and will limit potential exposure," Trivette said in a news release. "We learned in the spring that our staff can provide just about all of our functions remotely. It is in the best interest of city staff and the community that we temporarily return to remote operations."

City leaders will reassess the situation again in three weeks.