City of Williamsburg to reopen all public buildings, facilities next week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The city of Williamsburg will reopen all public buildings and facilities on July 6.

City Manager Andrew Trivette informed all employees the city would move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday, according to a news release.

Here's how the city will slowly reopen its services and facilities:

Staff will try to limit the need for in-person meetings but extra precautions will be taken.

This includes all public buildings and facilities will be available on a limited basis using a service line.

Visitors will be asked to take their temperature before entering buildings.

Every visitor will need to check-in at the lobby, request a service and will be alerted by phone or text.

Disposable masks will be available for visitors. But all patrons are asked to wear masks when visiting public buildings.

Parks and playgrounds will also open with full service.

City workers will continue to telework and use alternate shift staffing models to limit the number of staff in the office at a time, according to the news release.

Employees will continue to wear masks and have their temperature screened twice daily.

The city is providing free daycare to all employees with children ages 6 months to 12 years old through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to help staff return to work.