Colonial Williamsburg to celebrate country's 250th birthday

On March 12, 1773, the 13 colonies of the U.S. were formed. Colonial Williamsburg has plenty of events planned to celebrate.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's a big weekend in Colonial Williamsburg, as the country celebrates its 250th birthday.

On March 12, 1773, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and other Virginia lawmakers formed the 13 colonies of the United States.

Leaders from across the country are planning to come to Colonial Williamsburg to commemorate the anniversary.

"The multi-day gathering, called “A Common Cause to All,” will convene nearly 300 representatives from 34 U.S. states and 50 Virginia localities to exchange ideas and begin collaborating on 250th-anniversary events across the country," the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation said in a news release.