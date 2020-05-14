Colonial Williamsburg to remain closed through May 31; William & Mary working on safety plan for fall semester

William & Mary said it hopes to hold in-person classes in the fall semester if it is safe to do so.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The city of Williamsburg's two largest employers is proceeding with caution on how and when to reopen to the public.

Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary said they are working with city officials to coordinate a plan easing restrictions as part of Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 61, according to a news release.

Colonial Williamsburg’s public sites will remain closed through May 31.

It plans to reopen to the public in a limited capacity only after Virginia reaches Phase 2 of the governor’s Forward Virginia reopening plan.

Reopening to the public will apply only to a limited number of sites, officials said.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will release information about reopening on its website and social media pages.

“The safety of our employees, our guests and community are our highest priority. Colonial Williamsburg’s phased reopening plan requires thoughtful and deliberate coordination with the City and university to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times. Working together, our community will come out of this crisis stronger than ever,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

William & Mary said it hopes to hold in-person classes in the fall semester if it is safe to do so.

The university's two summer sessions are being taught remotely.

President Katherine Rowe announced a planning team is looking at "scenarios related to the pandemic’s impacts over the next 18 months."

“Bringing our campus back together safely is an enormous task and also a hopeful one because it is a key step in the path forward to a post-COVID-19 William & Mary,” Rowe said.

The university will release more details on its fall planning in June.

Williamsburg has 42 confirmed cases and 3 COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.