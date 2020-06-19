Colonial Williamsburg's Juneteenth remembrance

Colonial Williamsburg will be celebrating Juneteenth with special programming.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The historical town of Colonial Williamsburg will be celebrating Juneteenth all day on June 19, 2020.

New historical findings are being unearthed at the Custis Square site.

“We’re talking about landscapes of enslavement. This is the road these people were moving around on," said archaeologist Jack Gary.

The new-found road may lead to new understandings of U.S. history and the people who really helped shape it.

"I have the honor every day to give a voice to the voiceless or to humanize the dehumanized," said actor/interpreter Stephen Seals.

Seals has acted in Colonial Williamsburg for 12 years and said Juneteenth has been celebrated here for years at this historical site. Every year, he's reminded what this day means for him.

“To remember why, remember what, remember what my ancestors went through and understand they didn’t go through this for me to give up on the fight of reaching the potential of we can all be," said Seals.

Other actors like Deirdre Jones wants the past to bring new education and awareness of how to live in the present.

"I’m hoping that people get an appreciation, a better appreciation of freedom and the end of slavery by learning what slavery was," said Jones.

The interpreters and relic seekers hope a new road and acts from the past can lead to another message of unity that will not be forgotten.