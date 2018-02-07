JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- With recent heat waves bearing down on Hampton Roads, cities are opening up cooling centers where the public can chill out.

In James City County, visitors can head to the following places:

James City County Recreation Center 5301 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, Va. 23188 OPERATING HOURS: Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

James City County Human Services Center 5249 Olde Towne Road, Williamsburg, Va. 23188 OPERATING HOURS: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



These places will serve as the county's designated cooling centers where visitors will be provided with air conditioning and a place to sit down.

Service animals are allowed in these centers, but other pets and animals are prohibited.

