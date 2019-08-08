WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The spookiest time of the year is almost here!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is already preparing for the 21st season of Howl-O-Scream.

Fear awaits in the Virginia theme park’s collection of elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms, and darkly entertaining live shows.

Howl-O-Scream will kick off September 14 and go until October 27 on select days.

Kids attractions will close at 5 p.m. on Howl-O-Scream days, so crews can prepare for the terror to unleash.

Howl-O-Scream 2019 attractions include:

Haunted Houses

Circo Sinistero : This haunted house is not of this world and not of this time – but beware, what you see, you soon will be.

: This haunted house is not of this world and not of this time – but beware, what you see, you soon will be. Demented Dimensions : A massive estate with unspeakable terror. Each new portal takes guests deeper into the terror.

: A massive estate with unspeakable terror. Each new portal takes guests deeper into the terror. Dystopia : In a futuristic post-apocalyptic world, new world order has risen. You have a choice—join or be forgotten.

: In a futuristic post-apocalyptic world, new world order has risen. You have a choice—join or be forgotten. Frostbite : Those who dare to walk through this fortress are exposed to a harrowing array of chilling elements.

: Those who dare to walk through this fortress are exposed to a harrowing array of chilling elements. Lumberhack : A logging camp was abandoned after a horrific accident where saws ripped into human flesh instead of tree bark. The loggers perished…only to inexplicably awaken from death sometime later filled with inhuman rage.

: A logging camp was abandoned after a horrific accident where saws ripped into human flesh instead of tree bark. The loggers perished…only to inexplicably awaken from death sometime later filled with inhuman rage. Vault Overtaken: Jack has been released from the Vault!

Scare Zones

Axe Alley : The Norsemen came to invade, but what they got was their own Viking funeral.

: The Norsemen came to invade, but what they got was their own Viking funeral. Fool's Court : A new king has taken over the throne at the Royal Palace and he’s a real Joker.

: A new king has taken over the throne at the Royal Palace and he’s a real Joker. Garden of the Souls : Guests can visit the graves of deceased loved ones, but this garden has a dark secret. The dead roam free, and they’d love to show you what waits in the afterlife.

: Guests can visit the graves of deceased loved ones, but this garden has a dark secret. The dead roam free, and they’d love to show you what waits in the afterlife. Ripper Row : Things are looking a bit unsettling in England with a murderer on the loose plucking unsuspecting victims from the city streets.

: Things are looking a bit unsettling in England with a murderer on the loose plucking unsuspecting victims from the city streets. Sideshow Square: What was once only in your imagination is now a frightening reality full of haunts, curiosities and plenty of scares to make you shriek.

What was once only in your imagination is now a frightening reality full of haunts, curiosities and plenty of scares to make you shriek. Vampire Point: Even vampires need a vacation once in a while, it's the perfect destination for bloodsuckers.

Escape Rooms (Not included with Howl-O-Scream, requires an additional fee)

Jack's Twisted Terror : Jack has escaped The Vault and is ready to challenge guests in an all-new escape room.

: Jack has escaped The Vault and is ready to challenge guests in an all-new escape room. Grave Obsession: Each choice made will lead guests further and further into a terrible reality, with a shocking revelation that will cause even the most adventurous to tremble in fear.

Click here to learn more about the terror that awaits.

Busch Gardens fansite BGW Fans noted after the announcement that there are no new additions to this year's lineup. In fact, the Cornered haunted house and Fiends stage show have been dropped for 2019.

