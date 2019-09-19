JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County will be applying to a state program and will look to find old, run-down houses, use funding from the state to buy the homes, rehab or reconstruct them and put them back on the market as affordable homes for first time home buyers

These are older structures that may have been on the market for some time but have not sold because of their condition.

The county would like to receive enough funding for two homes.

The Housing Condition Study in 2016 and the county's Strategic Plan helped support the application.

There was a Housing Conditions Study done back in 2016. It found that the number of households in James City County with housing affordability challenges is severe.

A recent Workforce Housing Task Force report found that workers in many jobs that are critical to the well-being of the local economy and community cannot afford housing in the County.

The report also found that without a focus by James City County on expanding housing options, young workers and families will have a hard time staying in the community.

“It's important that we are able to have structures, to have new homes or rehabilitated homes available for our workforce,” Neighborhood Development Administrator for James City County Vaughn Poller said.

“We’re not just doing studies and having them sit on the shelf, we’re trying to do the best for the citizens.”

Rochelle Chestnut said there's a great need for affordable housing in James City County. She's lived in the county almost 20 years.

“I think we need more affordable housing, especially for young mothers,” Chestnut said.

The next step will be to submit the application to the state once it opens funding at the end of the month. Once the state accepts the application, the county will be eligible for funding and will identify a couple projects and start.