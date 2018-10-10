JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — James City County Fire department is responding to a fire in the 2000 block of Jolly Pond Road Wednesday morning.

James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, New Kent Fire Department and the Navy Mid-Atlantic Region crews are on scene assisting, an official said.

Crews were dispatched around 5:13 a.m. and first units arrived at 5:29 a.m. to find fire coming from the second floor of the residence, Assistant Fire Chief Tristan Aiken said in a news release.

The fire was under control at 8:40 a.m. and crews remain on scene.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC