Dominion Energy donates to nonprofits to help communities; organization in Williamsburg a recipient

Dominion Energy recently donated more than $1.5 million to 206 organizations across eight states, one of which being a local shelter for women and children.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation established an initiative in June of 2020. Their goal is to support social and beneficial community organizations across their service area.

In 2020, the foundation and related Dominion Energy programs donated more than $58 million to community causes as a whole.

"The pandemic amplified the most basic human needs including food, shelter and medical care," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to support these worthy non-profits across our footprint, making a tremendous impact in their local communities. This work is more important now than ever."

One of the recipients of the latest donation is local -- Avalon: A Center for Women and Children in Williamsburg.

The donation will go towards the purchasing and installation of generators to power their apartment buildings, which typically house victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Avalon is a regional nonprofit that helps over 1,500 women, children and men a year in Williamsburg and surrounding counties by providing tools to help them emotionally work through their trauma and financially find their footing with jobs and housing.

Their facilities allow them to house about 50 women and children per day.