Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday night.

It was around 9:27 p.m. when VSP received a call that two vehicles had crashed at 701 Rochambeau Drive. That's off of Humelsine Parkway.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the driver of a 1991 Chevy Cavalier was trapped in the car when troopers arrived.

The driver, Douglas Alonzo Wright Jr., died at the scene.

Police said Wright, 31, was traveling westbound on Rochambeau Drive when he crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle head-on. The Beetle was traveling in the eastbound lane when the collision occurred.

The driver, Gregory Dockery Jr., and his passenger, Daniel Jones, were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.