Driver killed after his car hits tree in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man died after his the car he was driving went off the road and hit a tree Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bypass Road. That's near the Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area.

Officers said a 2007 Chrysler Sebring had drove off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Kevin Epps, 44, of Saluda, died at the scene of the wreck.

Police said the car was traveling south on Capitol Landing Road when Epps continued driving over an unprotected median and lost control of the car.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the crash.