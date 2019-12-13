WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — E-scooters are heading to Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg City Council approved an e-scooter pilot program on Thursday night.

Lime scooters are already prevalent in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The City Council approved a 12-part plan that includes safety training classes for e-scooter users and creating speed limits and restricted areas.

The city will begin looking at possible vendors in February.

The council said visitors and residents should start seeing e-scooters on the sidewalks in May.

