WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Back to back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio continue to raise the question of how people can help prevent future attacks.

"There's no 100% security, but there are some things we can do," said former FBI agent Steve Foster.

Foster is a retired special agent supervisor for the FBI. He said right now, the country does not have a sound immigration policy.

“As long as Congress doesn't develop a sound immigration policy, I believe it will encourage white supremacists and we will see more of them," Foster said.

Foster said everyone needs to speak out.

“When you look back at previous mass shootings, there were indications that happened in this person's life that if the citizens had reported the suspicions, we could have prevented some of the mass shootings,” Foster said.

According to an FBI study of the pre-attack behaviors of active shooters in the country between 2000 and 2013, when people noticed concerning behavior in others, 54% of people chose to do nothing. People reported the concerning behavior to law enforcement only 41% of the time.

“I think most people are sensitive because they don't want to be accused of pointing the finger, but the fact is, we need to use common sense and report suspicions,” Foster said.

Foster, like many others, is calling on Congress to act swiftly.

“We need proper background checks,” Foster said.

In the meantime, his message is if you see something, say something, because you could save someone else's life or your own.