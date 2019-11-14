WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A family escaped a house fire after climbing out a second-floor window early Thursday morning.

James City County Fire Department crews responded to the fire after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Hidden Lake Drive in the Rolling Woods neighborhood.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said residents inside the house were asleep around the time of the fire.

The family escaped by climbing out a second-floor window onto a porch roof.

Fire crews and a neighbor rescued the family from the porch roof using ladders.

The two-story home sustained significant smoke and fire damage, Ashe said.

The cause is still under investigation.

James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety assisted.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.