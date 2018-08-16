WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — James City County Firefighters responded to Busch Gardens for a fire Thursday afternoon.

A fire was reported on the Busch Gardens Railway that goes around the park. Crews from James City and York countries and the City of Williamsburg are on the scene, and the fire is under control.

One staff member suffered minor injuries.

Busch Gardens released the following statement:

A train that was not in service caught fire today, Aug. 16, behind-the-scenes in the New France area of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. James City County Fire Rescue responded immediately and the fire has been contained. There were no guests or animals involved and all surrounding areas have been evacuated. One Busch Gardens ambassador sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution. The safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals remains our top priority.

There are three steam-powered locomotives that take guests through 134-acres of the amusement park. There is no word when the train will start operating again.

