Firefighters take on business fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Fire crews were able to quickly bring a fire under control at a Williamsburg business on Tuesday.

Firefighters with the City of Williamsburg Fire Department, York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, and James City County Fire Department were called to the 400 block of Prince George Street for the report of a commercial structure fire at 4:46 p.m.

The first unit was on-scene within minutes and found the fire was contained with an appliance and associated ductwork. Workers were able to initially extinguish the fire, which resulted in smoke on the business' first floor and basement.